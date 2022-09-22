Meet Naya Kashmir's Yawar Wani, A Digital Creator Who Is Making Waves Online

Yawar Wani, a social media influencer is taking the internet by storm through his vlogs. He started his journey as an influencer in 2021 by making random vlogs.

Yawar uploaded his vlogs on YouTube and wanted to see how people would react to this. "People supported me in such an immense way and they showered so much love upon me that I became the first vlogger from Kashmir to hit 100k subscribers within a short span of time. It felt good that people love me so much and support me in everything I have done," he told Republic Media Network.

Wani stated that from his high to low, people always motivated him through his comments, calls and enormous support.

"It makes me happy to see my videos, my actions are entertaining people and they are showering so so much love," he added.

Besides vlogging, Yawar loves to sing and has sung some songs and few of his songs have crossed 1 million views.

'Feel empowered and motivated to do more for society,' says Yawar Wani

The social media influencer expressed that it feels great to witness one million views for a vlog, saying ''it empowers me and motivates me to do more for the society.''

At the initial stage, as a social media influencer and as a vlogger, it was difficult for Wani to some extent.

"You don't know how people will react to your videos, how people will judge you or your videos. There was a stage when I thought of giving up but my inner conscience never allowed me to do so. I always tried and tried. I never gave up and even my own friends, relatives trolled me," Yawar said.

While narrating his story, Yawar Wani said that his friends and relatives trolled him for being a vlogger as they thought that uploading videos on YouTube is not any sort of profession but an act of waywardness.

"I must thank my Mom, for being my constant support. She always motivated me not to give up. The journey was not easy but all the tough times I went through now make sense, it's all worth it," he added.

Yawar further said that his parents supported him a lot in this journey and they told him that if vlogging is giving you happiness and peace, then be at it.

'Don't care about the haters, as ups and downs are part of life...': Yawar Wani

"The parents told me not to stress about what people think or say. Don't care about haters, as ups and downs are part of life and we all have to face such things. They asked me to ignore the negatives around and work so hard that your success would shut their mouth of trolls and haters," Yawar said.

During this process, Yawar has always remained calm and listened to the reviews of his followers and worked on himself to a greater extent.

"As a social media influencer when you are on a social media platform, you have to face all this. Reviews let you grow. Although we shouldn't focus on the negative aspects but on positive aspects and should always spread positivity," Yawar Wani said.

In a message to the youth, Yawar said that our youth has immense talent and don't lose hope, be patient. Nothing can stop you to achieve what you have wished and keep struggling, keep shining.

Yawar Wani plans to find a good life and wants to balance his professional and personal life. His plans are to continue working on his skills and provide better stuff to the common masses through this vlogs.

Image: Instagram/the_kk_yawar