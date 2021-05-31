Meet Police Constable Who Helped Migrant Workers In Maharashtra Reach Home Amid COVID-19

The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 had caught India unprepared. The sudden spread of the virus and the announcement of a nationwide lockdown had come as a major challenge for the nation which had never faced such restrictions. During this time, the hardest challenge was the lakhs of migrant workers that were left stranded in various states away from their homes, families and without sufficient provisions.

During this time of need, Mumbai Police constable Dipali Moholkar facilitated the movement of thousands of workers back to their homes. Speaking to RepublicTv, the constable shared how the Mumbai Police had come up with a system to ferry the laborers back home safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Whenever they wanted to go back, we had a form. A batch of 25-30 people would be created in that. We would call them, and appoint two leaders in the group. All their details including their Aadhaar card and house address would be noted down by us. We would create 4 copies of this. Two would be handed over to the Railway authorities to facilitate a smooth transition," shared Dipali Moholkar.

"I can't say it was only my work, it was the teamwork of all of us. From meeting the Railway police to facilitating their journey back home, we would be there till the last minute the train departed. We are the police and it's our duty. If the family is supportive you can do anything. And my family was very supportive," she shared.

Maharashtra had been particularly hard-hit by the migrant exodus in 2020. To avoid a repeat of a similar situation this year, the Maharashtra Government has decided to issue temporary ration cards for migrants and other COVID pandemic-affected people amid the second wave of Coronavirus. The government also intends to develop an App to provide tokens and time for families to collect rations from shops based on SMS to avoid overcrowding.