Meet Saurav Kittu Tank, A Trans Person Fighting Societal Norms To Achieve Her Dreams

Saurav Kittu Tank is a 24-year-old trans girl who is struggling to lead a normal life in society. Her struggle for self-affirmation which began in childhood, continues even today. Saurav is the first trans applicant for Chandigarh Police but she still struggles to lead a respectful and independent life. Her journey towards living her dream life began after she left the transgender centre and started living with her teachers.

Narrating her struggle, Saurav said that at school, she went into depression because of continuous bullying by classmates. “Each and every step was full of struggle,” she rues. Her trips to the washroom became a challenge as being a trans girl, she couldn’t use the boys’ toilet at school, while the girls would object if she tried to use their toilet.

“I tried to explain my situation to the teachers but they remained helpless,” she says.

Saurav is also a wrestler. Since there is no separate category in wrestling for transgenders, Saurav was often forced to fight dangal matches with boys because of her physique.

Saurav tells Republic, “Boys used to touch me and that used to distract me and would make me feel embarrassed. It was quite disturbing for me but later I started accepting the fact and decided to face the challenge and lead a normal life.”

The incessant criticism and humiliation once pushed her to the brink when she “decided to end my life”. “However, later I decided to fight for myself,” she says.

Saurav attempted to climb Mount Everest in 2021 for which she trained hard in Bhopal for two years. Coming from a background that was not so financially sound, Saurav had to arrange funds from her teachers and sponsors for her training.

“I love mountaineering. During my training, I felt that I was the most comfortable there as people did not judge me there for my gender. It was all I wanted. In fact, my mates there appreciated me for being vocal about my identity,” she adds.

After trying her hand at mountaineering, Saurav desires to become a cop in Chandigarh Police as she wants to help the trans community. The High Court has cleared her application in the matter. She is currently preparing to appear in a written test. Physically bold and mentally strong, trans girl Saurav is now seeking the blessings of all to achieve her dream of becoming a cop.