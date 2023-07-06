Meet Shagun Sharma, First Girl From Poonch Who Cracked CDS To Join The Indian Army

From facing extreme adversities on the Line of Control to qualifying for the prestigious Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination, 24-year-old Shagun Sharma has become the first girl from Poonch's Jhulass village to achieve an astounding feat.

While expressing her happiness, Shagun stated that it's a dream come true moment for her as she has bagged All India Rank (AIR) 10 in the CDS examination. It was her sixth attempt to reach the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) of the Indian Army in Chennai after five unsuccessful appearances in the CDS exam.

Braving against all the odds, Shagun's journey is a testament to her unwavering determination and resilience. She comes from an area that bore the brunt of Pakistan's intense mortar shelling. Two kilometres from the Pakistan border, Jhulass village has always been the victim of cross-border attacks, disrupting the normal lives of the residents.

(Image: Republic)

While recalling the days of horror in her village, Shagun said, "Our village is just two kilometres from the border and has been victim to cross-border shelling from Pakistan. It has been a couple of years that guns have fallen silent post ceasefire agreement and we are able to focus on our career."

The Poonch girl leaps to glory

Shagun completed her primary and secondary education in the Poonch district and studied MSc in Botany in 2021 from Jammu University. She qualified for the National Eligibility Test (NET) and then started preparations for the CDS examination.

“I have stood firm despite the hardships faced from the side of Pakistan. I drove my motivation from the Indian Army jawans deployed here on our borders. They motivated me to join the Indian Army. I have to serve the way they are doing here for our people. I made five attempts and only after that I was able to qualify for the exam," Shagun said.

She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring peace in the violence-hit areas. "We are thankful to PM Modi for the ceasefire on the borders that has brought relief to the local population, especially the students. Now we can focus on our studies and achieve new heights in our career,” she said.