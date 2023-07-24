The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday charged the alliance of 26 opposition parties- under Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), of not speaking over atrocities on women in states like Rajasthan, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh.

The severe issue of atrocities on women in different states has just become a mere matter of blame game for political parties. While the opposition has blamed the ruling BJP on Manipur sexual assault case, the BJP has taken on the opposition for atrocities on women in Rajasthan and West Bengal.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the 'Silent 26' (an alliance of 26 opposition parties) for not opening their mouth on sexual assault cases against women in Rajasthan and Bengal. While demanding the termination of TMC Minister Shashi Panja, he called out her remark (Ab kapde nikal gaye, kitne nikle) 'disgusting.'

On Twitter, he said, "Meet 'Silent 26'- an elite group of rank hypocrites who have not opened their mouths on women being stripped & paraded naked in Malda, Howrah, rapes in Rajasthan because it is inconvenient to speak on women, Adivasi atrocities there; because for them rape is an issue of petty Rajniti (Politics)! They have been silent on TMC’s Shashi Panja too 'Ab kapde nikal gaye, kitne nikle' Disgusting ! Will Shashi Panja be sacked?"

Atrocities on women in Raj, Bengal

After a video of two women being paraded naked by an armed mob in Manipur sparked national outrage, several other incidents of sexual assault cases emerged from different states. A borrowing video from Bengal's Malda surfaced on social media platforms on Saturday (July 22), showing two women being paraded naked and physically assaulted by dozens of people.

Meanwhile, a dead body of a 19-year-old girl found in a well in Karauli district of Rajasthan earlier this week gave ammunition to the BJP to target the ruling Congress in the state.

"As per media reports, every day 17 to 18 cases of rape and 5 to 7 cases of murder are registered in Rajasthan. Extortion of business is happening every day. Rajasthan is (in) number one position when it comes to crimes against women, crimes against children, and atrocities on Dalits," said Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at a press conference.