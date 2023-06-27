Meet The 70-year Old UP Woman Who Just Got Electricity For The First Time

The house of 70-year-old Noor Jahan was lit up hours after she registered her woes with IPS officer Anukriti Sharma. The first thought that usually comes to our mind when we talk about police officers is law enforcement agencies or someone who nabs culprits. However, IPS officer Anukriti Sharma has changed the thinking of people at a small village in Agota in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh.

'Swades' moment in Bulandshahr

UP government's Mission Shakti scheme is aimed at promoting the security, dignity and empowerment of women. The police officers of Agota police station are venturing out in scorching heat to make sure that the scheme by the Yogi Adityanath government reaches every household.

On 26 June 2023, a Darbar was chaired by IPS officer Anukriti Sharma in Kheri village. In that Darbar, many women came with their woes and among them was the 70-year-old widow Noor Jahan. She pleaded for help from IPS officer Anukriti Sharma to help brighten up her small hut which was in darkness.

Swades moment of my life 🌸😊 Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty's house literally felt lyk bringing light into her life. The smile on her face ws immensely satisfying.Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team 4 all da support 😊#uppcares @Uppolice @bulandshahrpol pic.twitter.com/3crLAeh1xv — Anukriti Sharma, IPS 🇮🇳 (@ipsanukriti14) June 26, 2023

Being uneducated and from an extremely poor background, the old lady lived alone with no support from her family. Beside her were well-built houses which had electricity 24x7. Looking up at the brightened houses only filled Noor Jahan's eyes with tears.

Noor Jahan, a widow whose children stay away from her, had no other option but to seek help from the police officers. As soon as IPS officer Anukriti Sharma heard her problem, she directed the SHO of the Agota area to make sure that her meter was put up, documents were completed and the electricity bill was paid. Within hours, Noor Jahan's little hut was lit up.

An emotional Noor Jahan said, "My house was in complete darkness. It was difficult for me to even cook food at night. I felt suffocated because there was no fan as well. I am not educated enough to complete the documentation so I sought help from Anukriti Sharma. Within hours, my hut was lit up and a fan was installed. I cannot thank IPS officer Anukriti Sharma enough. She is like my daughter now, I will forever be grateful for her."

The bright smile on the 70-year-old's face was priceless. In addition, the IPS officer also gifted Noor Jahan a fan which would help her beat the scorching heat. Filled with euphoria, the old lady bestowed her blessings on the IPS officer and the Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government which introduced the Mission Shakti scheme.

'Preventive policing is the aim'

This is not the first time Anukriti Sharma has gone ahead to resolve the problems of the people in door-to-door outreach. In the past too, she launched a mission called - 'Police is my friend' - which essentially aimed at breaking the ice between the cops and the common man. The mission was focused on getting the common man to speak to police officials about their problems without hesitation. The mission also focused on making women come forward and complain about the domestic violence that they are facing.

Speaking to Republic, Anukriti Sharma said, "Yogi government's Mission Shakti is in full throttle and it is not just another mission. It is a life goal to kindle the shaktis who have been suffering in isolation, to channelise their potential and their energy in nation-building. Serving the nation and its people is my priority and I pledge to do the same with complete honesty".

Preventive policing is what IPS officer Anukriti Sharma is aiming at and the goal doesn't seem to be a distant dream.