Meeting With Centre Fruitful, Will Work Together To Combat Crisis: Delhi Health Minister

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with the Delhi Chief Minister and other senior officials to discuss the COVID situation in the state, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the meeting had been 'fruitful' adding that the lapses 'on the part of Centre' would be dealt with. The Health Minister said that they would work together to deal with the crisis and increase the testing facilities in the national capital.

"Yesterday's meeting was fruitful. The Central and Delhi government will work together to combat the coronavirus crisis. In testing facilities, there were some lapses on the part of the Centre. They are extending facilities to us. These lapses will be removed and testing will increase," said Jain.

Amid the alarming rise in Coronavirus cases in the national capital, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday set up a review meeting with top officials including the Delhi CM on Sunday to discuss preparedness and ways to arrest the spread of the contagion. Post the meeting, Amit Shah announced that in view of the shortage of beds for Corona infected patients in Delhi, the Centre would give 500 railway coaches to Delhi along with making sure that 60 per cent coronavirus beds in private hospitals are available to the people at lower rates.

Jain revealed that trains and banquet halls which would be set up as makeshift facilities for the treatment of coronavirus patients will be treated as an 'extension' of hospitals. Serious patients would be catered to in hospitals and less serious ones would be kept in these facilities. Along with this, the Delhi Government has also decided to exempt nursing homes in the city from mandatory COVID-19 treatment in a bid to reserve them for milder diseases like dengue and malaria ahead of the summer and rainy season.

There are a total of 41,182 coronavirus cases in the national capital, of which 24,032 are active cases and 1,327 others have lost their lives.

(With Agency Inputs)