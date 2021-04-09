Meetings With US Special Envoy For Climate John Kerry Were 'very Productive': MEA

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry was on a four-day visit to India, from April 5 to April 8. His visit came ahead of US President Joe Biden's Leaders Summit on Climate. Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the meetings held between the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and the Indian side were "very productive".

MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a press briefing said that US diplomat John Kerry appreciated Prime Minister Modi's vision and leadership for climate action and praised Prime Minister's target of 450 Gigawatts of renewable energy by the year 2030. Bagchi said that the meetings with John Kerry were productive and both sides discussed the challenges faced by the world due to climate change. They also discussed several multilateral events this year including the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow later this year.

Arindam Bagchi said that PM Modi and special envoy Kerry agreed to work together on the 2030 agenda that will be focused on clean and green energy that would enhance the availability of climate, finance, energy storage and green hydrogen. The Indian side briefed him about the efforts done by the government to reduce emissions and also working under the Paris agreement. They further told him about the international solar alliance and the coalition of disaster-resilient infrastructure.

John Kerry visit to India

US special envoy John Kerry during his visit in India called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also met Union Minister for Finance Nirmala Sitharaman and Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on April 7. The leaders discussed different issues including time climate, finance, joint research and collaboration. Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh also met John Kerry and the two leaders discussed India's progress in emission and energy transition in India.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)