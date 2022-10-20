Mega Anti-encroachment Drive In Jammu; Bulldozer Rolls Over Illegal Structures

A massive anti-encroachment drive was carried out in the Rakh Bahu village of Bahu Tehsil in the Jammu district on Thursday, October 20. The crackdown on illegal constructions was on the instructions of the court.

All the illegal constructions by the encroachers on plots with Khasra numbers (DAG numbers): 55, 56, 57, 58 and 59 were demolished by the Jammu administration on Thursday after the court's order directed the district administration to evacuate the state land from the illegal encroachers. Accordingly, at around 6:00 AM in the morning, the municipality's teams and law and order authorities reached the spot and bulldozer demolished all the structures built on the state land illegally.

Jammu administration issues warning to encroachers

The district administration has also given a warning to those who were residing in the area concerned not to carry out construction once again. A sign board has also been placed, identifying the land as "State Land" with a message- "Trespassers shall be prosecuted strictly as per law." It is pertinent to mention that the state land was illegally occupied by the encroachers for several years.

J&K | An anti-encroachment drive was conducted by the revenue department in Jammu pic.twitter.com/dhejGnYVZk — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

Notably, the anti-encroachment drive is likely to continue further in other areas of the Jammu district where illegal constructions have taken place on the state land.