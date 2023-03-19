Mega Crackdown On Amritpal Singh Advanced In Punjab, Read How

The Punjab Police has launched a massive hunt against the anti-national activities in the state by purportedly detaining the radical self-styled preacher and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh, who along with his supporters had last month jolted the entire country by attacking policemen, forcefully capturing a police station in Punjab and forcing the state police to negotiate a deal according to his will.

The fresh action by the police has created complete mayhem in the state and a ruckus-like situation among the supporters of Amritpal Singh. Apart from detaining his six associates, the Punjab Police has also banned Amritpal's event 'Khalsa Vahir' scheduled to happen on March 19 and has warned of strict action if the event takes place.

Mega crackdown after over 20 days of Ajnala police station siege

Over the last couple of hours, the state has seen a massive operation conducted by the state police in coordination with para-military forces on Amritpal Singh and his supporters. Six associates of Amritpal have also been arrested and Section 144 has been imposed in as many as two districts of Punjab, Fazilka and Mukhsar Sahib, in order to maintain law and order in the state. Additionally internet and SMS services have also been shut in over six districts of Punjab.

However, Amritpal Singh managed to escape the clutches of the police, following which a search operation is being conducted. The latest crackdown was launched by the police, after over 20 days, when he and his supporters stormed into Punjab's Ajnala Police Station by violently attacking policemen and capturing the police station. Amid all the ongoing mega action in Punjab, let us know about the series of events that led to this mega crackdown.

From Dubai to Punjab

Amritpal Singh was in Dubai working in the family-owned transport business for over 10 years, before returning to his home state Punjab, India. Disquiet against him and his activities started growing steadily, ever since he returned to Punjab from Dubai in the month of September last year. He reportedly started making speeches on “true Sikhi” and giving youths arms and ammunition training. He is said to be a follower of the slain Khalistani Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Gained traction on social media during farmers-protest

Amritpal Singh participated in the farmers-protest against the now-repealed Farm Laws through social media. During the period he gained massive traction on social media and established himself as a vocal supporter of Deep Sidhu, accused of hoisting a religious flag on the Red Fort on January 26th, 2021. He spent hours listening to audio cassettes of slain Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. His first brush with power and popularity came on social media as he started sharing his radical thoughts and attended online sessions dealing with extremist ideology, which led to a spurt in his social media following.

Taking over 'Waris Punjab De'

Amritpal Singh returned from Dubai in September 2022, months after the death of Deep Sidhu in a car accident in February 2022, who had founded an organisation named 'Waris Punjab De' in the year 2021. After his return, Amritpal took over as the chief of Waris Punjab De, in a ceremony held at Bhindranwale’s village. During the event, slogans of 'Khalistan Zindabad' were allegedly cited by his supporters. The organisation aimed to protect the rights of Punjab.

Chanted- 'fight for freedom of Punjab'

During the ceremony of becoming president of the organisation, he allegedly called for freedom of Punjab. According to the reports, he said that all Punjabis are still slaves and they need to fight for freedom. He even said that those who are indulged in sacrilege of our Guru, will not be handed over to police or sent to courts, we will punish them.

Deep Sidhu's family distanced themselves

As per reports, with Amritpal Singh openly supporting Khalistani Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and allegedly endorsing his principles, the family of founder of Waris Punjab De, Deep Sidhu interestingly disassociated themselves from the newly appointed president of the organisation. His social media lives were filled with his aggressive speeches against regional and national political parties, feminists, activists, Khalsa Aid, and in favour of some pro-Khalistan groups.

Arrest of Amritpal's aide Lovepreet Singh Toofan

The real drama started after the arrest of his aide Lovepreet Singh Toofan on February 17 by the Punjab Police. Toofan was facing charges of kidnapping and assault on a Chamkaur Sahib-based resident. Amritpal Singh immediately demanded release of his associate and cancellation of the FIR registered. Amritpal Singh announced that he will conduct a protest against the arrest of his associate against the police and will carry on a march from his village to Ajnala police station in Punjab.

Massive attack on police

In wake of the announcement made by Amritpal Singh, the Punjab Police claimed to make adequate arrangements to tackle any uncertainty and deployed over 500 policemen to hold back the marching protestors. Multiple layers of barricades were also laid on the way to stop them, but on February 23, at around 1.15 pm, the crowd approaching the police station armed with swords and sticks suddenly turned violent. They broke all the layers of barricades laid on the roads with their vehicles and started attacking the police deployed there with swords, sticks and also pelted stones at them. The violent crowd went on to capture the police station.

Several policemen received severe injuries during the attack, which went on to around 6 hours. During the 6 hours rampage that took place at Ajnala police station, the Punjab Police were forced to strike a deal with Amritpal Singh and agreed to release his aide Lovepreet Toofan on February 24.

Timeline on siege of Ajnala police station

At around 10.30 am, Amritpal Singh, along with thousands of his supporters, begins a protest march towards Ajnala police station from his native village Jallupur Khera, in Amritsar. This came after his appeal through social media to his supporters to reach Ajnala in large numbers.

At around 12.30 pm, the protestors led by Amritpal Singh reached Ajnala, where a massive clash triggered. The supporters of Amritpal Singh started invading barricades laid on the roads to stop them, despite cops appealing for peace and not to break the barricades.

At around 1.15 pm, the protestors suddenly turned violent and started attacking policemen with swords, sticks and pelted stones on the police. Following the massive attack, Amritpal Singh and his supporters entered the Ajnala police station. Amritpal Singh threatens the police with severe consequences if his aide was not released.

At around 5.30 pm, top cop officials of the Punjab Police hold a meeting with Amritpal Singh, following which, they agree to release his aide Lovepreet Singh Toofan on Friday, considering evidences provided by him.

Over hours of faceoff and rampage at the Ajnala police station, the protestors at around 6 pm, left the police station following an assurance from the police and stationed themselves at a nearby Gurudwara, till Lovepreet Toofan is released.

Release of Toofan

On February 24, Lovepreet Singh Toofan was released from the Amritsar Central Jail and was welcomed by his associates. During the incident, applause and slogans in favour of Amritpal Singh were raised. After the incident, many of Amritpal Singh's controversial statements surfaced, especially against the central government.

Cancellation of arms licence

The Punjab Police, which was under immense pressure to act against Amritpal Singh and his associates, reportedly initiated action by cancelling nine arms licences of Singh's aides on March 7, 2023. Furthermore, the Punjab Police sought the cancellation of the arms licence of his aides issued from J&K police.

Mega action against Amritpal Singh

The Punjab Police in coordination with para-military forces initiated a mega action against Amritpal Singh and his associates on March 18. Punjab police detained 6 close aides of Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh, while they were on their way along with Amritpal Singh from Jalandhar to Moga. However, Amritpal Singh managed to flee from the site.

Search for Amritpal Singh continues

The Punjab Police is searching for Amritpal Singh, since he absconded before landing in the clutches of police. Internet services were scrapped and a massive hunt has been launched to apprehend him.