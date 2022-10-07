Mega Crackdown On Narco-terrorism In J&K's Poonch, Five Held With Narcotics And Weapons

In a major crackdown on narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, five accused have been arrested in the Poonch district along with narcotics and weapons.

According to the sources, five kg of narcotics, one pistol and two magazines were recovered from the accused. The Jammu and Kashmir police nabbed the accused after they were attempting to push the drugs and the weapons into the Indian territory from across the border.

Reportedly, the smuggling was going on for a longer period of time and an investigation in this regard is underway. As per the sources, more arrests are likely to happen in the case.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Navy and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a joint operation seized an Iranian boat laden with contraband worth Rs 200 crore in Kochi. Following the seizure, six foreign nationals from Iran and Pakistan were nabbed during the operation.

Recent narcotics smuggling bid

A number of drone sightings and narcotics smuggling bids have been reported in recent times from the Pakistani side in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. However, the alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are successfully foiling these narco-terror smuggling attempts occurring in the border areas.

The BSF on October 6 had foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar district. According to the sources, the BSF jawans noticed a suspicious item lying along the fence of the Indo-Pak international border. On investigation, they found that two bottles full of heroin worth around Rs 5 crore was lying near the border area.

On October 5 the BSF also foiled a narco-terror bid nearing the international border adjoining Amritsar and recovered over 2 kg of suspected narcotics substance. A carton containing 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition was also recovered from the site, while suspicious items were found in the Bharopal area of Amritsar.

Earlier, a drone was forced to fly back on the Pakistani side on September 12, when it tried to intrude Punjab’s Gurdaspur, attempting to enter the Indian territory.