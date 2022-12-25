Last Updated:

Mega Crackdown On Punjab Drug Mafia: Two Kingpins Arrested, Drone Recovered

A mega crackdown on drugs in Punjab led to the arrest of two drug cartel kingpins on Sunday. Police also recovered a drone and 10 kilos of heroine. 

Written By
Abheet Sajwan
Punjab drone kingpin held

Image: Republic


A mega crackdown on drugs in Punjab led to the arrest of two drug cartel kingpins on Sunday. The accused are alleged to have been involved in drug trafficking operations for the last three years. Police also recovered a drone and 10 kilos of heroine. 

The crackdown follows news of a Pakistani drone dropping drugs into India along the international border. The drone was "downed" by troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) at around 7:20 pm on Tuesday. The drone was taken away by Pakistan Rangers, a senior official said.  

Repeated attempts at infiltration 

In early December, Indian security forces foiled a major infiltration bid by capturing a dronealong the Punjab international border. The Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted Pakistan's attempt to drop drones in Punjab's Tarn Taran area. A narcotics contingent carrying 2.5 kilos of heroine was recovered. The seized drugs were valued at over Rs 10 crore. 

The BSF foiled another attempt by Pakistan to drop weapons and narcotics along the Punjab border on the intervening night of December 2 and 3. 

BSF steps up vigilance  

The Border Security Force has stepped up vigilance near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab amid increasing attempts by smugglers to push narcotics and weapons using drones under the dense fog cover. 

BSF troops have increased patrolling and set up checkpoints to thwart any bid by smugglers, a senior BSF official said. 

