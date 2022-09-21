Mega Crackdown On Terror Funding Case In J&K; Multiple SIA Raids Underway In Valley

In a major crackdown on anti-India elements on Wednesday morning, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir conducted raids at two locations in the Union Territory in relation to a terror funding case. Raids have been initiated in Jammu and Srinagar valley.

The SIA is conducting raids in the districts of the Kashmir valley to check the resurgence of Jamaat-e-Islami activities in Jammu and Kashmir despite the ban.

Multi-location raids are underway by the State Investigation Agency in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with Anti-India activities that were propagated by two individuals in the Kashmir valley as well as other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have been deployed to maintain the law and order situation in the Union Territory. This is the second consecutive day of the raids by SIA. On Tuesday, several houses in four districts of the Kashmir valley were raided

According to a senior SIA official, the raids are being conducted to understand the role of two individuals involved in the Anti-India activities. Speaking to Republic Media Network, a senior SIA official said, "The son of an individual in the valley is residing in a foreign country and has been allegedly pushing foreign money to conduct Anti-India activities in the Union Territory."

Notably, the raids were planned a week ago and it was executed by the State Investigation Agency on Wednesday morning. This came after SIA officials traced the bank account details and credentials of the two suspected accused.

SIA further said that the source of funding is being monitored. Notably, several incidents of terror funding activities have been reported in the valley. State Investigation Agency officials informed Republic Media Network that more raids will be conducted in the valley and there is a possibility of a few arrests as well.