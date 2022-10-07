Mega Crackdown On Terror: Hybrid Terrorist Nabbed In Shopian; Arms & Ammunition Recovered

A major terror threat was averted in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian when security forces on Thursday, October 6, arrested one hybrid terrorist and also recovered arms and ammunition from him.

In a joint operation conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir police along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), the security forces apprehended one hybrid terrorist who has been identified as Yawar Ahmed affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organisation the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). According to the J&K police, the arrested terrorist is a resident of the Heff Zainpora, Shopian in South Kashmir.

The security forces recovered one 9mm pistol, 12 rounds, and 1 magazine from the possession of the arrested hybrid terrorist. Accordingly, a case has been registered against the terrorist and an investigation is underway to find out the locations of the terrorists who were guiding him and the route through which he was getting the supply of arms and ammunition.

"Hybrid Terrorist Yawar Ahmed S/o Ali Mohd Padder R/o Heff Zainpora affiliated with Proscribed Terrorist Organisation LeT has been apprehended along with arms and ammunition including a 9mm Pistol," Shopian police said in a statement.

Notably, hybrid terrorists or part-time terrorists are those who are not listed with the security forces and slip back into their regular life without leaving a trace. They are brought in by terror outfits just one or two times to carry out terrorist attacks.

Crackdown on terror in Shopian

The arrest of the hybrid terrorist comes as security forces continue to thwart terror activities in this region of South Kashmir. Earlier on October 5, 4 terrorists were neutralised in two separate encounter operations in J&K's Shopian. The security forces neutralised three local terrorists in the Drach encounter operation. According to the J&K police, among the eliminated terrorists two were identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed who were involved in the recent killing of SPO Javed Dar in Pulwama and a non-local labourer from West Bengal in Pulwama as well.

Meanwhile, in the second encounter that broke out between a terrorist and security forces in Shopian's Moolu area, one terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit LeT was neutralised. In addition to this, the alerted troops of the security forces also eliminated one LeT terrorist in Shopian on October 2.