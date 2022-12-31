Mega Crackdown On Terror In J&K: Bulldozer Runs Over Hizbul Terrorist's House In Pahalgam

In a mega crackdown on terror in Jammu and Kashmir, the civic administration demolished the property of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander Amir Khan in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag of South Kashmir on Saturday, December 31.

Notably, the extension of the house of the terrorist Amir Khan which was built by encroaching on the government's land in the Pahalgam area was demolished by the Pahalgam Development Authority on Saturday morning. A bulldozer was seen demolishing the illegal compound wall enacted around the Hizbul terrorist. It is pertinent to mention that Amir Khan is an operational commander of Hizbul Mujahideen who crossed over to Pakistan in the early 90s and since then, he has been operating from there.

Bulldozer runs over Hizbul terrorist's house in Pahalgam in mega crackdown in J&K.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in December, the authorities in Pulwama demolished the house of terrorist Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo.

Jaish terrorist's house demolished in Pulwama

Reportedly a commander of the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, terrorist Ashiq Nengroo's home in Pulwama's New Colony, built on encroached government land, was demolished on December 10.

Following the demolition, the terror group the Resistance (TRF) warned the officials that they would be targeted for demolishing Nengroo's house in Pulwama. The terror group also threatened them by asking the local residents to set the house of the officials who demolished the house of Nengroo on fire. It is pertinent to mention that Nengroo is a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).