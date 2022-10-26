Crackdown On Terror: Pak Infiltration Bid Foiled; Terrorist Killed Near LoC, Arms Seized

In a mega crackdown on terror, the security forces and Jammu & Kashmir police foiled an infiltration bid in a joint anti-terror operation on Wednesday. A foreign terrorist was gunned down near the line of control (LoC) at the Sudpora area of Tangdhar in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Terrorist gunned down in Kupwara

Republic TV has learnt that a joint operation was carried out by the Kupwara police along with Rashtriya rifles of the Indian Army near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tangdhar area of north Kashmir based on specific information by the intelligence agencies.

During the operation, the troops intercepted two terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into the Indian side in the forward area close to the Line of Control at around 1:45 am on Wednesday. As the security forces opened fire, one terrorist was neutralised whereas another terrorist managed to flee to the PoJK side by taking advantage of the darkness. A search operation was launched early in the morning after which incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered. AK series rifle, two pistols, two grenades and a large quantity of ammunition and war-like stores have been seized. As per sources, the eliminated terrorist has been identified as Mohammed Shakur who hailed from Syedpura in PoJK.

The security forces received a number of inputs pertaining to possible infiltration by a group of LeT terrorists through Sudpura following which the area was under constant surveillance.

Official statement on crackdown against terror

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone police informed, "One foreign terrorist killed in Sudpora near LoC in Kupwara. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on".

One foreign #terrorist killed in Sudpora near LoC in #Kupwara. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 26, 2022

Earlier this week, two terrotists were gunned down in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at Yedipora in the Pattan area of J&K's Baramulla. According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, the operation was concluded with the killing of two terrorists. The bodies of the killed terrorists were recovered by the security forces and they have been identified as local terrorists who had links with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

(Image: Republic World)