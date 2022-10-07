In another drug bust, an Iranian boat laden with contraband worth Rs 200 crore was sized in Kochi in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Navy and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). According to the sources, six foreign nationals from Iran and Pakistan were nabbed during the operation which led to the mega seizure of drugs in the deep seas off the Kochi coast.

Following the drug bust, the Iranian boat reportedly with no fishing license was seized and is currently parked at the Port Trust in Kochi. During the search, it was found that all the contraband seized was heroin. The accused will be presented before a district court in Kochi on Friday. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the case.

#BREAKING | Mega drug bust off Kochi coast in Kerala; Rs 200 cr worth contraband, unlicensed Iranian boat seized. 6 foreign nationals from Iran and Pakistan nabbed. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/2rijHpLkWV pic.twitter.com/LseQBColxL — Republic (@republic) October 7, 2022

Recent narcotics smuggling bid

A number of drone sightings and narcotics smuggling bids have been reported in recent times from the Pakistani side in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. However, the alert Border Security Force (BSF) personnel are successfully foiling these narco-terror smuggling attempts occurring in the border areas.

The BSF on October 6 had foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar district. According to the sources, the BSF jawans noticed a suspicious item lying along the fence of the Indo-Pak international border. On investigation, they found that two bottles full of heroin worth around Rs 5 crore was lying near the border area.

BSF on October 5 had foiled a narco-terror bid nearing the international border adjoining Amritsar and recovered over 2 kg of suspected narcotics substance. A carton containing 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition was also recovered from the site. The suspicious items were found in the Bharopal area of Amritsar.

Earlier, a drone was forced to fly back on the Pakistani side on September 12, when it tried to intrude Punjab’s Gurdaspur, attempting to enter the Indian territory.