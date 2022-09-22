As many as 106 activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested on Thursday in early morning raids by multi-agencies led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), covering around 11 states, for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials said.

The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Andhra Pradesh (5), Assam (9), Delhi (3), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry (3), Tamil Nadu (10), Uttar Pradesh (8) and Rajasthan (2).

Details of the arrests were not available immediately, but officials said the arrests were done by the NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the police forces of six states so far. The officials said the searches are taking place at the premises of persons involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.

300 NIA officials hold pan-India raids

As many as 300 NIA officers are inolved in the raids at over 80 locations across the country. In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, raids are being carried out at the houses of PFI state, and district level leaders including the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district and at PFI offices from midnight.

In Tamil Nadu, NIA searches are underway at the houses of PFI office bearers in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Dindugal, Theni, and Thenkasi. Searches are also being conducted at the Chennai PFI State Head office at Purasawakkam.

PFI, SDPI workers oppose raids

The Popular Front of India (PFI), in a statement, said, "The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided. "We strongly protest the fascist regime's move to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," it said.

Meanwhile, PFI and SDPI workers have launched a protest against the raids in Mangaluru. The Karnataka Police have detained several protesting workers.

Money laundering case against PFI

The ED has filed two charge sheets against PFI and its office-bearers before a special PMLA court in Lucknow. In February last year, the probe agency filed its first charge sheet against PFI and its student-wing Campus Front of India (CFI) on money laundering charges, claiming its members wanted to "incite communal riots and spread terror" in the aftermath of the Hathras gang rape case of 2020.

Those named in the charge sheet include KA Rauf Sherif, national general secretary of CFI and a member of PFI; Atikur Rahman, national treasurer of CFI; Masud Ahmed, Delhi-based general secretary of CFI; journalist "associated with PFI" Siddique Kappan; and Mohammed Alam, another CFI/PFI member.

In the second charge sheet filed this year, the ED had claimed that a hotel based in the UAE "served" as a money laundering front for the PFI.

(With agency inputs)