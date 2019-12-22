MEGA RALLY: PM Modi Slams AAP Govt For Delhi's Air, Water Pollution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for Delhi's air and water pollution in a mega rally in Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, December 22. Addressing a large crowd, PM Modi said, "The State government has ignored the biggest problem here – contamination of drinking water. According to them, every household gets Bisleri-like clean water... All the lies that are fed to Delhites are exposed regularly." The PM kickstarted the BJP's campaign for the Assembly election which is slated for early next year.

READ | Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP Known For Work; BJP Can’t Communalise Politics

"The fact is most water purifiers in India are bought in Delhi. Those who can't afford it are forced to either buy packaged water or use the contaminated water. In most places, either there is no water from the tap or the water that comes is not trusted (to be safe). And then they say, there's no problem of water pollution in Delhi."

READ | Mamata Banerjee Claims 'PM Modi Didn't Vote For CAB In Parliament, Doesn't Support It'

Air pollution

PM Modi pointed out the work done to ease the pollution level in Delhi's air. "To ease pollution in the city, we built hundreds of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) stations and supplied businesses with PNG (Piped Natural Gas). We also introduced brick kilns with new, modern techniques. We cooperated with state governments around Delhi to reduce stubble burning." The Prime Minister also highlighted the construction of the Peripheral Expressway as a means to reduce vehicular pollution by making vehicles bypass Delhi. Peripheral Expressway is expected to divert more than 50,000 trucks away from Delhi and reduce air pollution.

READ | PM Modi Reviews Ministries' Performance In The Last 6 Months

READ | AASU Accuses Modi, Shah And Sonowal Of Misleading People