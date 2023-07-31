Mega Tragedy Thwarted After Security Forces Found Suspicious Bag On Srinagar-Baramulla NH

The traffic movement halted on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway on Monday (July 31) after the Road Opening Party (ROP) of the Indian Army found a suspicious bag near North Kashmir's Zangam flyover. The incident has caused a massive disruption in traffic movement. A probe into the matter has been launched.

The Indian Army's routine convoy from Srinagar was scheduled to pass towards Baramulla, Kupwara, and Uri, crossing the same spot where the suspicious bag was recovered. Sources in the security forces claimed that terror associates planned to target the Indian Army personnel on the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway.

The Baramulla Police, Indian Army's 29 Rashtriya Rifles and other security forces have launched an investigation and are currently identifying the items present in the bag.

Meanwhile, while speaking to Republic, an official mentioned that the blockage of the Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway due to security concerns has halted the movement of thousands of vehicles.

The security forces had earlier this month found a similar suspicious item which was later found to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). It was revealed that Pakistan-based terror groups attempted to target an Indian Army convoy.