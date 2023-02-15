Meghalaya 2023 Polls Manifesto: BJP Plans To Create 5 Lakh Jobs; Free Education For Girls

Quick links:
Image: Meghalaya 2023 polls manifesto (BJP-Twitter)
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda on Wednesday released the party’s manifesto for Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, scheduled for February 27.
The Meghalaya polls are slated to elect all 60 members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.
“We will implement the 7th Pay Commission in Meghalaya and the salaries of the govt employees will be disbursed in time,” said Nadda while releasing the party’s manifesto.
Notably, the National People’s Party (NPP), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), and the Indian National Congress party are the major parties in the state.
Furthermore, the three northeastern states of Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya will conduct the first round of voting this year. Later in 2023, assembly elections are also scheduled to take place in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Telangana.