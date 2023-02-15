Meghalaya 2023 Polls Manifesto: BJP Plans To Create 5 Lakh Jobs; Free Education For Girls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda on Wednesday released the party’s manifesto for Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023, scheduled for February 27.

The Meghalaya polls are slated to elect all 60 members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

“We will implement the 7th Pay Commission in Meghalaya and the salaries of the govt employees will be disbursed in time,” said Nadda while releasing the party’s manifesto.

What is BJP promising Meghalaya in the manifesto for 2023 Assembly polls?

The party has decided to enhance the amount paid annually to farmers by Rs 2000 under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Free education for girls from kindergarten to post-graduation and giving a bond of Rs 50,000 on the birth of a girl child. Creation of 5 lakh jobs over the next five years. Key focus on agro processing, tourism, entrepreneurship and knowledge/digital sectors in urban and rural areas of the state. Creating multi-sectoral skill parks, livelihood sectors and exposure trips for the skill development of youths. In order to deliver government services to each and every village the government aims to create 1,000 Chief Minister’s Facilitation Centers. Providing medicines at reasonable prices to the masses via the state’s affordable Drug Centers.

Notably, the National People’s Party (NPP), All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), and the Indian National Congress party are the major parties in the state.

Furthermore, the three northeastern states of Nagaland, Tripura, and Meghalaya will conduct the first round of voting this year. Later in 2023, assembly elections are also scheduled to take place in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Telangana.