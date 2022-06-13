Last Updated:

Meghalaya: 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tura's Hilly Districts

According to the National Center for Seismology, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Meghalaya in the wee hours of June 13. Official info on damages awaited.

Alisha Upadhyay
Meghalaya

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was detected in Meghalaya on early Monday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake that shook the state occurred 43 kilometres East-Northeast of Tura, in the hilly districts of Garo.

In a tweet today morning by the National Center for Seismology, it read, "An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred on 13-06-2022, 06:32:02 IST, Latitude: 25.68 and Longitude: 90.60, Depth: 10 kilometres, Location: 43 km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India."

More details about the impact of this earthquake in Meghalaya and damages are awaited.

