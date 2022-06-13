Meghalaya: 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tura's Hilly Districts

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 was detected in Meghalaya on early Monday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake that shook the state occurred 43 kilometres East-Northeast of Tura, in the hilly districts of Garo.

In a tweet today morning by the National Center for Seismology, it read, "An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred on 13-06-2022, 06:32:02 IST, Latitude: 25.68 and Longitude: 90.60, Depth: 10 kilometres, Location: 43 km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India."

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 13-06-2022, 06:32:02 IST, Lat: 25.68 & Long: 90.60, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 43km ENE of Tura, Meghalaya, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/NexRxq6xrz@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/yIecYvLJSo — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 13, 2022

More details about the impact of this earthquake in Meghalaya and damages are awaited.

Image: Shutterstock