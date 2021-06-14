Meghalaya: 5 Trapped In Umpleng Coal Mine For 14 Days, Indian Navy Joins Rescue Operation

The Indian Navy joined the ongoing efforts to rescue five persons who have been trapped in a Meghalaya mine for 14 days. According to reports, the flooded mine where the people are trapped is illegal. In addition, the water level in the mine that is located in Umpleng in East Jaintia Hills district was decreasing for the past few days due to the dewatering exercise. However, it has gone up again following rain and thereby affecting the rescue operation.

Indian Navy joins rescue efforts at Meghalaya mine

The Navy personnel who are equipped with remotely operated vehicles (ROV) and handheld sonar arrived at Khliehriat, the district headquarters, on Saturday night and have built camps at the accident site. In addition, the district deputy commissioner E Kharmalki informed that Indian Navy personnel also completed an exercise to ascertain the depth of the water level inside the mine.

Moreover, 60 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and various state agencies are waiting for the water level to come down to about 10 meters in the 152-metre deep pit, as that is the maximum level in which they can work. Back in December 2018, the Indian Navy had used the ROV and managed to locate three bodies weeks after the shaft of another mine at Lumthari in the same district was filled with water. The unmanned ROV was sent down the flooded rat-hole coal mine to determine visibility inside it.

So far, at least five people have been identified by the district administration - four from Assam and one from Tripura, who got stuck somewhere inside the rat-hole mine at Umpleng about 20 km from Khliehriat, after it was flooded following a dynamite explosion on May 30. The rat-hole coal mining is not permitted in Meghalaya after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned it in 2014.

The process involves digging a deep vertical shaft till coal seams are found in rat-hole mining. Once the seams are found, coal is taken out through small holes along the horizontal line of the coal seams. Six co-workers of the trapped miners escaped the tragedy as they were outside the mine at the time of the incident and they have been escorted to their homes in Assam.

The police have arrested the owner of the coal mine, Shining Langstang, and charged him with violation of the NGT order banning unscientific mining and transportation of coal. Even so, the 'Sordar' (mine manager), is on the run and a lookout notice has been issued since he was the one who brought migrant workers from Assam and Tripura to work in the illegal mine, a senior police officer said. Based on the account of the survivors, an FIR was registered.

With PTI Inputs