Meghalaya: 877 Newborns, 61 Expecting Mothers Die Due To Lack Of Medical Attention

In what can be termed as the most sensational news coming in from the State of Meghalaya, mass deaths of newborns and expecting mothers have been reported. All of these deaths have taken place in the last four months starting April. The situation is clearly because of the COVID fiasco in the State.

Starting April, so far 877 newborns have died in the several districts of the State whereas on the other hand at least 61 expecting mothers have died during the same time period. This figure has been revealed by an official from the health department.

Even as lack of medical infrastructure in the remote rural areas of the State is one reason behind these deaths, the very fact is that these deaths mostly happened due to want of admission to hospitals and also due to lack of medical attention because of diversion of health machinery to fight COVID.

As health workers are mostly busy with COVID management as well as treatment of COVID patients, in most of the cases it seems that patients were not admitted to the hospitals because of uncertainty about their COVID-19 results. As the number of Covid-19 cases are going up in the State, it has been reported that most of the doctors and health workers are reluctant to treat patients who are not declared Covid-19 negative.

Interestingly, when we approached State's Health Minister AL Hek, he was quick enough to put the blame on people, for choosing home delivery over institutional delivery for the situation. Speaking to Republic Media Network Hek claimed that this has been a persistent problem in the state, and more awareness needs to be created among the public.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment is all set to raise the issue with the State government. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh questioned the State government's seriousness and silence of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

