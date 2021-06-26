Meghalaya: ASHA Workers Lead State's Vaccine Drive, Encourage Villagers To Get The Jab

Meghalaya, in a landmark achievement, administered 100% COVID-19 vaccinations in rural areas like Kemrang village and Golagaon village. State authorities have dedicated this achievement to ASHA workers who made people aware of the importance of vaccination to prevent Coronavirus infection risks.

Kemrang Village under Mawkliaw PHC in Pynursla Block, through a collective effort of BDO, headman, MO and PHC staff has achieved 100% vaccination coverage of all persons above the age of 45. The ASHAs & VHND played a key role in motivating the elders. @NHMMeghalaya @CMO_Meghalaya pic.twitter.com/DMSL2VUQBI — District Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccination EKH (@DistrictEkh) June 22, 2021

Authorities have said that three villages in Meghalaya are completely vaccinated. In the third week of April, the state had administered vaccine to 96% of the population in rural regions for healthcare workers, frontline warriors and population above 45 years. While in the plain belt area, nearly 90-95% vaccination is achieved and the response of the public had been good.

Authorities applaud vaccination drive in rural areas

Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, took to Twitter to congratulate healthcare workers for their efforts to vaccinate rural citizens.

Golagaon Village under Bhaitbari PHC, West Garo Hills is the 1st village in the District to receive 100% 1st dose Covid-19 vaccination for all eligible adults. Congratulations to the Team for their hardwork.



Let us all pledge to get #vaccinated & encourage everyone to follow. pic.twitter.com/HC6jJjFH8f — CMO Meghalaya (@CMO_Meghalaya) June 19, 2021

Meghalaya Health Minister AL Hek said, "The COVID-19 vaccination awareness has been given to all districts".

State government's order

To make the mass vaccination drive a success the state government has requested all the leaders to reach out to their constituency on a grass-root level.

Various NGOs and other organisations have joined hands with the state government to encourage more people to get vaccinated to avoid the risks of the potential third wave of COVID-19.

COVID situation in Meghalaya

To date, Meghalaya has reported a total of 46,878 COVID cases with 41,647 recoveries and 807 deaths.

The state has administered 6,55,181 COVID vaccine doses across 194 vaccination sites.

On June 5, the state had announced a complete lockdown from June 7 to June 14 as the reported COVID cases were very high and there was a significant chance of the virus spread in rural areas.

Vaccination drive in rural India

Rural India has fueled the vaccination drive. With the support of ASHA workers and healthcare workers, villagers are made aware of the importance of vaccination amid COVID-19.

Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog had said, "The rural coverage is intense and in a good proportion. The vaccination numbers from June 21, 2021, were almost in proportion to the rural-urban population division in the country. It proves that it is possible to take the vaccination drive to the rural and remote areas”.

As per the report, in the rural areas, there is 71 per cent of vaccination centres. Over the past few weeks, more than half of the total vaccinations are carried out in rural areas.

(Image credits: ANI)