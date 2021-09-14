Meghalaya Assembly Session Starts With Indigenous Rendition Of National Anthem; WATCH

The Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Assembly began on a special note on Tuesday, giving an indigenous touch to the National Anthem ahead of the 50th anniversary of its Statehood Day.

Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh, who is a passionate musician himself, mooted the idea of giving a local twist to ‘Jana Gana Mana’ over six months ago. He felt that the National Anthem sung by non-Hindi speakers, accompanied with folk instruments would underline the rich diversity of the country. He also believed that it will provide a platform to showcase talent from the tribal communities.

Lyngdoh (54) roped in Shillong-based musician Lamphang Syiemlieh to undertake the project. The latter ensured there was no legal or constitutional limitation to improvising the National Anthem. Syiemlieh said he wanted to come up with a version of the anthem that everyone could “understand, relate to and appreciate."

After much back and forth with Lyngdoh’s team for over two months, the final rendition was ready earlier this month. Apart from Syiemlieh, nine other vocalists from the state, as well as his own troupe of instrumentalists, participated in the project.

"I am proud to say that it was the first time to introduce the national anthem with the pillars of our traditional Khasi and Garo instruments," said Syiemlieh, calling it a beautiful experience.

The Meghalayan rendition of the National Anthem was played on September 10, the first day of the autumn session of the 60-member state Assembly.

Take a look

The traditional instruments used for the rendition include the ‘bom’, a single-headed large kettledrum played by Banshai Mukhim, the two-string ‘duitara’ played by Haniel Reuel Kharlukhi, the ‘ksing’, a percussion instrument played by Franky Mylliemngap and ‘chigring’, a bamboo stump with strings played by Phrangsngi Wahlang. The guitar and Indian classical instruments such as the sitar and cymbals were also used for the traditional version. The Meghalaya-style National Anthem was recorded at a studio in Shillong.

Notably, Meghalaya will celebrate its 50th statehood day on January 21, 2022. The northeastern state was carved out of Assam as an autonomous state in April 1970 and was declared a full-fledged state in January 1972.