Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Dons New Hat; Plays Guitar At Hyderabad's Loyola Academy

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on Friday, was seen donning a different hat during his visit at the Loyola Academy in Hyderabad. The NPP Chief was seen playing the guitar and singing songs at the academy, as he emphasized the need to "channelize the potential of today's youth" to take the country forward. The Minister was attending the 43rd Annual College Day of the Loyola Academy.

While addressing the students, CM Sangma said, "Youth is our greatest strength. If the potential of the youth is channelised in the right direction, they can prove to be an asset. However, if they are misguided, the youth force of our country can be destructive."

Conrad Sangma also lauded educational institutions like Loyola Academy for shaping the young minds in the country. He said, "As political leaders, we should always communicate and engage with the youth and ensure their true potential is unleashed. For our nation to grow, we have to depend on our youth." The CM also handed over mementoes to staff members, the academy's students and other members for their achievements and contribution in various academic areas.

Additionally, during his visit, the Meghalaya CM also met ITE and Communications Minister of Telangana KT Rama Rao. While addressing the event, the CM also spoke about his discussion with Rama Rao on tech company Apple and its turnover, which is close to 3 trillion USD.

Sangma revealed, "Apple is almost a 3-trillion-dollar company, and India’s GDP is not even 3 trillion … we have over 1.2 billion population. We, as a country, have to ponder and work together to take the country forward." Taking to Twitter, Sangma also shared a clip from the event, where he can be seen playing the guitar. He tweeted, "Sharing a lighter note of music with students of Loyola Academy, Hyderabad."