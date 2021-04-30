Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Highlights State's Fight Against COVID-19

As India fights the second wave of COVID-19, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma joined Republic Media Network's campaign #StayStrongIndia. Conrad Sangma spoke briefly about the state's COVID-19 situation and the state government's efforts to tackle the second wave of the pandemic. Sangma said that Meghalaya prepared itself after other states witnessed a spike in the number of cases. He further outlined the steps taken by his government to address the issue in Meghalaya.

'We had time after seeing other states': Conrad Sangma

Speaking on the state's preparedness to curb the spread of COVID-19, Sangma revealed that his government observed how the virus is impacting major cities like Mumbai and Delhi. In addition, Sangma also mentioned how the state's has time advantage due to its location in the interior parts of the country. Further, he stated that Meghalaya always ensured that people coming from other states are tested and present their reports.

"The fact of the matter is that Meghalaya is a state which is slightly interiors. We have a time advantage that other places like Mumbai, Maharashtra and Delhi do not have. So we have a space to see what's impacting them, which gives us a bit of an advantage," said Conrad Sangma "We never let our guard down," added Sangma.

The Meghalaya CM also spoke about the mutated strain of the virus and said that it is different and acting very fast unlike last year. The Meghalaya government has planned things in advance without any delay, Sangma added. "Even though are numbers are not large, we have imposed restrictions from the beginning," said Conrad Sangma. Even so, Sangma expressed that this virus is 'difficult to predict'.

"We hope that we are able to control things in the next one week to ten days with these measures," said Sangma.

Conrad Sangma on medical supplies

In terms of medical supplies like oxygen and Remdesivir and the overall health infrastructure, Conrad Sangma remarked that the situation is similar to the other states. However, the state had the time-frame advantage of 15 to 20 days to prepare. "We were able to push for oxygen supplies and Remdesivir. Hopefully in the next few days we will be able to pump it up again." informed Sangma.

"But no matter how many oxygen cylinders, beds or vials of Remdesivir we have, if the numbers go beyond a point, then no part of the country can handle things," the Meghalaya CM stated. "Prevention is the number one strategy," he added

The state government is therefore following a strategy that ensures preventive measures and early restrictions and aggressive vaccination for vulnerable societies and groups. Moreover, Sangma has also called for including communities while ramping up and expanding the health infrastructure.

"It is important that we involve the societies and communities in this process. There are a lot of cases that can be handled at the ground level where the people may not need to come to the hospital and occupy beds which others may need more," said Sangma

Conrad Sangma on vaccination

According to the Meghalaya CM, the first and the second stages of the vaccinations in the state have been well. However, he acknowledged that the third phase involving 18 to 45 years of age is a challenge. "The entire country is facing a shortage which is the first challenge. The other challenge is that there are some states who need the vaccine first. Therefore Meghalaya and some other states are facing a big challenge," said Sangma

Therefore, the state government is not sure about commencing the third phase of vaccination from May 1. Sangma added that there is no 'clear indication' from the SII and the Centre on which state will receive the vaccine first.

"However, we hope to receive a certain amount every week which will allow us to continue the vaccination drive. I am hopeful that toward the end of May speed should pick up. We have set a target of July to August for completing the process of first dose of vaccine," Sangma added

On Lockdowns

Ruling a general lockdown, Conrad Sangma opined that lockdown is not an option. Sangma acknowledged that lockdown help to curb the spread but on the other side, he stated that livelihoods are affected by imposing a lockdown.

"The challenge is to balance economic and livelihoods against the safety of our citizens. Therefore we have realised that de-centralised decision making is the best way to move forward. We have empowered the deputy commissioners to take decisions at their own level on which zones, micro-areas should be converted into containment areas, whether schools and colleges should be closed or not, whether the weekly markets should be closed or not," said Sangma

The state has curbed trade and movement from Bangladesh for the next ten days. Speaking on state and Centre coordination, the Meghalaya CM has called for working together without any politics. "We need to work together without any politics. India has done it before and we will overcome this crisis too. It can only happen if all Indians are together." said Sangma.

"This fight is not against individuals or states, political parties or leaders but its against the virus," Sangma added.

Conrad Sangma's message on Stay Strong campaign

In conclusion, the Meghalaya CM in his stay strong message highlighted three points:

"We need to be united and let us not play any blame game here" "We need to be responsible at our own individual level" "Whenever your chance comes, get vaccinated"

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.