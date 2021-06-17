Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Shares Stunning Video Of Fish Sanctuary In Garo Hills: Watch

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, on June 16, shared a stunning visual from a fish sanctuary in his state. Taking to Instagram, he posted a short yet mesmerizing video clip that featured a school of fish swimming inside the crystal clear waters. In the caption, Sangma described the “amazing” video was captured at a sanctuary in Garo Hills, a region inhabited mainly by tribe members.

'Fish sanctuary in Garo Hills'

The video which testifies to the ever stunning beauty of the North East India, has garnered over 22,700 views till now. In the video, the cameraman not only captures the fish swimming from outside the water, but also gives an underwater view of the same by plunging the lens in the flowing water. Meanwhile, the CM revealed that fish sanctuary was a joint effort by the residents as well as the government to safeguard the marine creatures.

The post meanwhile also led to a lot of comments from people. "Umngot The Crystal Clear Water also need to do the same," wrote a user. "Our Garo brother's doing a great job," added another in zeal. "Woww!!!... This is really Amazing 😍 the beauty of nature come from 👉 a safe tree 🌲 safe forest we get fresh water, you can save Animals and fish," wrote a third. "he is very good. Many fish sanctuaries should be started," a fourth comment on the post read.

Recently, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana revealed his experience of experiencing the beauty of Meghalaya and other northeastern states. Ayushmann also revealed saying that as actors, they are really fortunate to visit so many new places and are also able to make so many memories. He also went on to praise the picturesque location of the Meghayalan capital city of Shillong. Talking about his experience in Shillong, he said that Shillong’s beauty is truly unmatched and it's really a hidden gem of that country. He also concluded by saying that he is looking forward to soaking in Shillong, exploring the city in detail and taking back unforgettable memories.

Image: Conrad_k_sangma/Instagram