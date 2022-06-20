Meghalaya CM Distributes Ex-gratia Sanction Letters To Families Of 7 People Who Died In Flash Floods

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday visited villages affected by flash floods in the Mawsynram area and distributed sanction letters for release of ex-gratia payments to the family members of all the seven people who died in landslip incidents.

Mawsynram received a record rainfall of 1,003 mm in 24 hours on June 17 smashing past records maintained by the IMD officials.

At Dangar, five people including four minors had lost their lives and at Kynmynsaw village a husband-wife duo lost their lives.

The chief minister told village elders, local MLA HM Shangpliang and affected families that the state government is working to ensure that electricity and mobile connectivity is restored in the affected areas.

On Sunday the chief minister visited the villages in East Jaintia Hills district affected by the incessant rainfall in the past one week.

The state government had sought a financial package of Rs 300 crore from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to undertake repair works and reconstruction of damaged roads beside rehabilitating people.

“Taking into account the damages across the state, we have apprised the Union Home Ministry that approximately the state requires to the tune of Rs 300 crore additional relief package,” a senior home department official told PTI.

Accordingly, an inter ministerial team from the Government of India will be touring the affected states in the final week of June to assess the damages caused, he said.

The NH-6 in East Jaintia Hills district witnessed multiple landslides and the road was damaged at several places disrupting travel between Jaintia Hills and the neighbouring states of Assam, Mizoram and Tripura.

The district administration have been asked to restore the damaged portions of the road to ensure accessibility and that road users are not stranded.

Traffic was restored through an alternative route on Monday only to be cut off by another mud slide at Sonapur area in the morning hours. The same was cleared by afternoon and traffic was restored, the officials said.

The state disaster management authority has informed that at least 28 people have died and eight of them still missing in the state since April 1 this year, affecting over 5.86 lakh people across the state.

A total of 262 houses were completely damaged and at least 95 were severely damaged while over 3,400 partially damaged houses, the officials said.

