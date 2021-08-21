Meghalaya CM Holds Meeting On Sixth Schedule Amendment, Seeks CEM's Suggestions

Assam Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on Friday that the next meeting on the proposed change to the Constitution's Sixth Schedule will be taking place next week. The Chief Executive Members (CEMs) of the state's three autonomous district councils (ADCs) met to debate the proposed alteration to the Constitution's Sixth Schedule. The Chief Minister also informed that the recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee were discussed.

Meghalaya CM Sangma met district council members on Amendment to Sixth Schedule of Constitution

He stated that all three Chief Executive Members (CEMs) of the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo Hills Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) had been invited to submit their suggestions within the next week. "Meeting was held with the CEMs of KHADC, JHADC and GHADC on the Amendment Bill and suggestions of the Parliamentary Standing Committee. The CEMs will submit their recommendations in the next one week after which final recommendations will be submitted," tweeted CM Sangma.

Meeting was held with the CEMs of KHADC, JHADC & GHADC on the Amendment Bill & suggestions of the Parliamentary Standing Committee. The CEMs will submit their recommendations in the next 1 week after which final recommendations will be submitted. pic.twitter.com/rEhVKWiqxS — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 20, 2021

According to Article 244 of the Indian Constitution, the Sixth Schedule contains provisions for the governance of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. It was passed by the Constituent Assembly and aims to protect indigenous people's rights by establishing Autonomous District Councils (ADCs). ADCs are bodies representing a district to which the Constitution has given varying degrees of autonomy within the state legislature.

Meghalaya CM conducts meeting to negotiate peace talks with Mawlai community leaders

On Friday, the Meghalaya Chief Minister held a meeting with Mawlai community leaders. He held negotiations to bring the Shillong situation to a close and bring the city back to normalcy. The meeting was called in response to recent violence in the Mawlai and Jaiaw districts following the assassination of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the former head of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

Cheristerfield Thangkhiew case and death

Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was killed when police invaded his Shillong home early on Friday,13 August. According to the authorities, they discovered irrefutable evidence of Cheristerfield Thangkhiew's involvement in the Khliehriat bombing case, as well as his ties to the Shillong blast case. After the encounter, Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui resigned from his post on 15 August. The Meghalaya government on 16 August ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of Thangkhiew.

(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: @SANGMACONRAD / TWITTER)