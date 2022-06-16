Meghalaya CM Holds Review Meet Amid Heavy Rains & Landslides; Orders Swift Relief Action

As Meghalaya continues to reel under heavy rainfall followed by multiple landslides, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday held a review meeting with concerned authorities to assess the rain damage and further directed them to take necessary action in the regard.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sangma stated that the meeting was held with district administration all districts and departments to take stock of the situation and further assess the prevailing situation across the state and the damages caused by the incessant rains.

To assess the prevalent situations across the State & the damages caused due to incessant rains, a meeting was held with the District Administration (DA) of all districts & Departments to take stock of the ground situation@PMOIndia @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/e31bGv3gDb — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 16, 2022

In subsequent tweets, he informed that with landslides in different locations cutting off connectivity to some areas, especially transit roads to other northeastern states, he has directed the district administrations and departments to take swift action in this regard especially in the supply of essential commodities to the affected regions. Furthermore, regional committees headed by concerned ministers have been put in place.

Notably, the district administrations and departments have been also asked to monitor the situation in the next crucial 72 hours to coordinate and ensure that all assistance is extended.

Following the meeting, the CM Sangma, while speaking to ANI informed that several important road connections have been damaged severely due to heavy rainfall in different parts of the state.

"I have taken a review meeting with ministers, deputy commissioners, and administrations and after the meeting and we have decided to form four regional committees which will be headed by respective ministers. I have asked them to continuously monitor the situation on the ground and further visit the areas for local coordination. We are monitoring the situation closely for the next 24 to 48 hours following which we will again hold a review meeting tomorrow to assess the developments", Conrad K Sangma said.

Intense rains wreaks havoc across Meghalaya

Amid the ongoing heavy downpours across entire Northeast parts of India, Meghalaya has been also witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall, triggering flood-like situations and landslides. One of the most affected regions, Cherrapunji, has so far registered record-breaking rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday. As per the IMD data, Cherrapunji alone has recorded over 750 mm of rainfall in the month of June on just 10 occasions.

In addition to that, landslides triggered by rainfall have also caused major damage to roads and highways further disrupting traffic movement.

Image: Twitter/@ConradSangma