Meghalaya CM inaugurates health centres in West Garo Hills

Shillong, Jan 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday inaugurated two healthcare centres in West Garo Hills district.

One of them is a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bhaitbari, and another a Public Health Centre (PHC) at Chibinang.

Speaking at the inauguration function at Bhaitbari, the chief minister said his government is committed to ensuring better health services to the people of the region and the new CHC is a testimony to the efforts to make quality healthcare accessible to the people.

Sangma expressed happiness that the long-pending demand of the people for the upgradation of the Bhaitbari PHC to CHC could finally be realised.

The CHC building was completed a few years back, but the process to upgrade was delayed.

Sangma assured the people that his government will provide all support relating to manpower, equipment and accommodation for staff for the CHC to function efficiently.

Inaugurating the new PHC at Chibinang, the chief minister said his government has been working to upgrade health care facilities across the state.

The pandemic has posed a challenge for the government but with a synergetic effort, it was working to create better healthcare facilities, he added.

Sangma also inspected the water treatment plant at Bolbokgre village in Selsella block of the district.

He visited different households to inspect water connections and interact with the villagers.

He also inspected the proposed site for the construction of a new PHC at Batabari. PTI CORR JOP SOM SOM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)