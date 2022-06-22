Welcoming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) decision of choosing former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu as the Presidential candidate for the upcoming elections, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating an indigenous tribal woman candidate for the presidential elections.

Furthermore, extending his best wishes to the BJP presidential candidate, the Meghalaya CM also recalled that his father, former Meghalaya CM, late Purno Agitok Sangma, had a long-cherished dream of having a tribal president for the country.

Thanking @PMOIndia, @narendramodi Ji for nominating an indigenous tribal woman candidate, Smti. Draupadi Murmu Ji as the Presidential candidate.



It was a long cherished dream of my Father, (L) Sh. P A Sangma to have a tribal President for our country. My best wishes to her. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 21, 2022

Notably, BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday announced the name of ex-Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu as the NDA's candidate for the upcoming presidential polls. Stating that her name was picked from 20 names of presidential nominees, Nadda also added that a decision was finally taken to select someone from east India, specifically a tribal and a woman.

On the other hand, PM Modi also welcomed the move stating that Droupadi Murmu has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor people. Further exuding confidence in her, he said that she has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure.

In meantime, Murmu's name was announced just a few hours after the opposition also named former minister Yashwant Sinha as their candidate for the presidential election scheduled for July 18.

It is pertinent to note that Murmu who was born in Odisha's Mayurbanj district belongs to a tribal community. She was also the first tribal woman from Odisha to get appointed as a governor in Jharkhand. Now if elected, the country will get its first tribal woman as the President.



Image: PTI