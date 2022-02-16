Meghalaya CM Sangma Prompts Centre To Hold Peace Talks With Banned Outfit HNLC

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma paid his visit to the national capital on Wednesday and raised the issue of holding peace talks with the banned militant group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) with Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The Meghalaya CM’s proposal to the Home Ministry came after the HNLC group pledged its desire to hold peace talks with the government of India (GOI) and the government of Meghalaya without demanding any pre-requisites. The banned militant outfit has been seeking the opportunity to discuss the conflict with the government peacefully.

Meghalaya CM prompts Centre to resume peace talks with militant group HNLC

Informing about his meeting with Bhalla, Meghalaya CM in a tweet said, "Following the required process to take forward the peace talks with HNLC, met the Home Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss the same. The Government of Meghalaya is committed to seeing this through.”

Following the required process to take forward the peace talks with HNLC, met the Home Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs to discuss the same. The Government of Meghalaya is committed to see this through.@AmitShah @HMOIndia

The development holds significance as it will mark the commencement of the resolution of years-long contention between the government and the militants.

The proposal was pitched by the HNLC general secretary-cum-publicity secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw, who in a press release said that the banned organization has decided to try holding a peace talk with the government after receiving suggestions from senior leaders and other members of the militant group.

"After consultations with some elders recently, we have decided to come to a peaceful agreement with the GOM (Government of Meghalaya) and the GOI (Government of India). As of now we are ready to talk within the ambit of the Indian constitution and we are ready to have talks without any pre-conditions," they announced in a press statement released on February 08.

However, it is unclear if the militant group is willing to drop arms and relinquish them. The HNLC also demanded that the government establish an official interlocutor to demonstrate its commitment to holding the meeting.

HNLC’s previous demands

The militant group had also claimed that they wanted to hold the talks last year, but the issue got pushed over after their former General Secretary Cherishterfield Thangkhiew was killed by the government in a ‘fake encounter.’

The HNLC General Secretary Sainkupar Nongtraw claimed that Thangkhiew's death had doomed the Hynniewtrep region, further adding, "Che was also in favour of the peace talks and he was assigned the task to carry forward their message to the Government of India."

The militant group had earlier said unequivocally that any negotiations must include the subjects of the Standstill Agreement and Instrument of Accession and Annexation, which brought the former Khasi states into the Indian Union after independence in 1947.

