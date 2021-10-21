Meghalaya CM Sangma Sings Bryan Adams' ‘Summer Of 69’ At Concert In Itanagar; Watch

Conrad K Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, has amazed people with his singing ability. Mr Sangma is seen performing Bryan Adams' timeless hit Summer Of '69 in a video that has gone viral on the internet. Mr Sangma sung the song during an event in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The footage, which was originally uploaded by Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, a journalist, has gone viral on social media. The caption of the post read, "Where else you find a chief minister belt out a rock number, only in the #northeast Here is ⁦⁦@SangmaConrad belting out Summer of 69 on a nippy evening in Itanagar."

Where else you find a chief minister belt out a rock number, only in the #northeast Here is ⁦⁦@SangmaConrad⁩ belting out Summer of 69 on a nippy evening in Itanagar #NERocks pic.twitter.com/Pygp7I6LVj — Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty (@sangbarooahpish) October 18, 2021

Netizens amazed by Meghalaya CM's versatility

The video has garnered lot of attention from the netizens and received 52.4k views and over 450 retweets. Take a look at some of the responses:

Northeast is apparently India's rock music hub to everyone around the world since a few decades — tanuj singh (@tanujsingh96) October 18, 2021

Nice - and in other cool coincidences @SangmaConrad really did play the guitar in his school band with @ankursabs on the vocals :) — Mitali Mukherjee (@MitaliLive) October 19, 2021

That's so good... Thank you... Feels good when leaders loosen up...

Remembering @Tejasvi_Surya sir singing a song during Ganesha utsava in #Bengaluru.. Such a welcome change.. 😊 — ತರ್ಲೆ 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗮 (@BLRrocKS) October 20, 2021

I love this, our nation has to be like this, every should enjoy life 👍 — PADMA KUMAR (@PADMAKUMAR30200) October 19, 2021

Life should have work family and entertainment. I am so happy to see the CM belting out his favourite track. Impressed. Salute. — Col M N (@coughisbad) October 19, 2021

'Summer of 69' was featured on the album Reckless, which was published in 1984. For the youth, the song has become an unofficial coming of age song.

Sangma is well-known for his love of music and is frequently seen strumming his electric guitar. Sangma seemed to enjoy American guitarist Joe Satriani's music as well. He posted a video of himself playing Always With Me, Always With You by Joe Satriani. With his version of the popular song, Mr Sangma wrote that he was "almost there."

He published a video last year in which he played Iron Maiden's Wasted Years with ease. The post stated, "after a hectic 3 day Assembly session .. unwinding with some iron maiden stuff .. it’s been a long while I haven’t played so I guess a few mistakes ..."

Image: sangbarooahpish@Twitter