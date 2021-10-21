Last Updated:

Meghalaya CM Sangma Sings Bryan Adams' ‘Summer Of 69’ At Concert In Itanagar; Watch

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma was seen performing Bryan Adams' timeless hit 'Summer Of '69' in a viral video from Itanagar that has gone viral on the internet.

Aparna Shandilya
Meghalaya

Image: sangbarooahpish@Twitter


Conrad K Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, has amazed people with his singing ability. Mr Sangma is seen performing Bryan Adams' timeless hit Summer Of '69 in a video that has gone viral on the internet. Mr Sangma sung the song during an event in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The footage, which was originally uploaded by Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, a journalist, has gone viral on social media. The caption of the post read, "Where else you find a chief minister belt out a rock number, only in the #northeast Here is ⁦⁦@SangmaConrad belting out Summer of 69 on a nippy evening in Itanagar."

Netizens amazed by Meghalaya CM's versatility

The video has garnered lot of attention from the netizens and received 52.4k views and over 450 retweets. Take a look at some of the responses:

'Summer of 69' was featured on the album Reckless, which was published in 1984. For the youth, the song has become an unofficial coming of age song.

Sangma is well-known for his love of music and is frequently seen strumming his electric guitar.  Sangma seemed to enjoy American guitarist Joe Satriani's music as well. He posted a video of himself playing Always With Me, Always With You by Joe Satriani. With his version of the popular song, Mr Sangma wrote that he was "almost there."

He published a video last year in which he played Iron Maiden's Wasted Years with ease. The post stated, "after a hectic 3 day Assembly session .. unwinding with some iron maiden stuff .. it’s been a long while I haven’t played so I guess a few mistakes ..."

Image: sangbarooahpish@Twitter

