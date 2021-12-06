Meghalaya CM Sangma Urges Centre To Repeal AFSPA; 'it Can't Address Issues In Northeast'

After the civilians' killing in Nagaland on Sunday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has urged the Central Government to repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958, calling it a 'draconian act'. He stated that there are several issues in the North East, but AFSPA is not the way forward.

In a video message, the Meghalaya CM stated, "There are lot of issues in the Northeast, they need to be addressed, from insurgency to national security, but there are many ways to address them. The Armed Forces Special Power Act is definitely not the way. Our stand against AFSPA is very clear since our late leader PA Sangma's time." He added, "AFSPA had been counter productive for the Northeast. We want AFSPA to be repealed. I urge the Government of India to repeal this draconian Act."

Centre extends AFSPA in Nagaland for six months

On June 30, the Government of India extended the exercise of AFSPA in Nagaland for another six months. The same came into effect on June 30. The Centre had declared the state "disturbed and dangerous". It asserted that considering the condition of the state, the use of armed forces in aid of the civic authorities and local bodies was necessary.

Army ambush kills 14 civilians

Six civilians who were travelling via Mon district of Nagaland in a truck were reportedly killed by security forces on Sunday in an ambush, mistaking the civilians for National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militants. The army stated that a specific op was planned in Tiru, Mon District, near Oting village, based on credible intelligence of likely movement of insurgents. Anguished by the loss of civilians, violence broke out in the district and security vehicles were ransacked and set ablaze. In retaliation, Assam rifles resorted to firing in which eight more civilians and one jawan were killed. The victims were daily wage labourers who were commuting from a coal mine in a light commercial vehicle.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Army has ordered a court of inquiry into the killing of civilians during the anti-insurgency operation. Moreover, Home Minister Amit Shah expressed 'deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives.' He also announced that 'a high-level SIT' constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio condemned the incident and appealed to all citizens to maintain peace. Internet services have been suspended in Nagaland's Mon district and a curfew has been imposed. Meanwhile, citizens have demanded immediate revocation of the AFSPA law (1958) and have boycotted the Hornbill Festival 2021.

Image: Republic/PTI