Meghalaya CM Says Conflict With Assam Resolved In 6 Areas; 'My Govt Showed Decisiveness'

With Meghalaya and Assam making some headway in a long-standing border dispute, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday said that his government is committed to resolving the unsettled conflict and making this decade the ‘Meghalayan Decade.’ He affirmed that his government is committed to place Meghalaya in the top 10 states of the country in the coming 10 years.



In a significant development, CM Sangma revealed that Assam and Meghalaya have resolved half of the dispute as the border conflict in six places have been settled.

Meghalaya govt committed to border conflict resolution: CM Sangma

Addressing people on the occasion of Meghalaya’s statehood anniversary, CM Sangma asserted that his government has shown keenness to amicably find a resolution to the historical border dispute with Assam. He also noted that during his last discussion with Assam Chief Minister Himnata Biswa Sarma, he has gained ground to fix the dispute in six out of 12 regions, including Tarabari (Nonglang) area, Gizang (Nonglang), Hahim (Nongriangsih- Jyrngam), Boklapara area, Khanapara - Pillangkata area and South -Eastern Portion of the Boundary (Ratacherra) Area.

"My government showed decisiveness in resolving the long-pending border issues with the State of Assam. Working under the guidance of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and in collaboration with the Government of Assam, we have come to a resolution in 6 out of the 12 areas of difference. The state government is committed to making this the Meghalayan decade and achieving the vision of being amongst the top 10 states in the next 10 years," CM Sangma said.

Speaking of his vision of a developed Meghalaya, he underscored that he wishes to develop the state in all domains, including healthcare, education & technology. He wants to see the people of the state prosper in an equitable and resourceful environment.

On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM met with Home Minister Amit Shah to brief him on the regional committees' reports and the outcome of bilateral talks held to address the border conflict. According to Sangma, the Home Minister had expressed satisfaction with both States' initiatives in the matter.

Called on Hon’ble HM, @AmitShah ji with HCM of Assam, @himantabiswa ji and apprised him on the reports of the Regional Committees.



He expressed happiness on the initiative taken by both the States in the matter. MHA will examine the reports & we will meet HM again post 26th Jan pic.twitter.com/UwT4LCwI3B — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 20, 2022

Want to see Meghalaya in top 10 in this decade: Meghalaya CM

"For me, being a top-performing means that every infant in the State has access to quality nutrition and parental care. That there is an enabling ecosystem where their cognitive development happens, and they can achieve their potential as adults to the fullest. To me, it means that every child goes to a school where learning is joy, and where the building blocks of them becoming innovators and achievers in the society is built," Sangma asserted

"It further means that every mother has access to the best healthcare at every step, right from conception, to pre and postnatal stages. That even in the remotest of areas, the citizens are able to access quality and affordable healthcare. It also means that there are roads and internet connectivity in every village, that there is uninterrupted and reliable electricity and water supply to every village so that enterprises and other facilities can be set up even in the rural areas. Where all the towns are smart towns powered by technology and sustainable systems," the Meghalaya Chief Minister added.

PM Modi, HM Amit Shah greet Meghalaya on statehood day

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended their greetings to the people of Meghalaya and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Meghalaya's statehood day.

Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India’s development. Praying for their constant progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

Warm wishes to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. PM @narendramodi Ji and CM @SangmaConrad Ji are working relentlessly towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Meghalaya. I pray for the continuous progress of the state. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 21, 2022

(Image: ANI/PTI)