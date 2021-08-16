Meghalaya CM Terms Ex-militant Thangkhiew's Shooting 'unfortunate' Amid Shillong Violence

Amid the outrage over the shooting of Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma on Sunday, stated that a magisterial enquiry will be done. He added that the police had raided Thangkhiew's home and the shooting had been an 'unfortunate incident' during his arrest. Shillong has been put under curfew and mobile internet services have been snapped in atleast four districts after violence raged in protest of Thangkhiew's shooting.

Sangma: Shooting an 'unfortunate incident'

Addressing a press conference, Sagma said, "In the last few weeks, IED bombs were planted in certain locations including in Shillong. During an incident that took place in Shillong, few people were injured. An inquiry began regarding people involved and police arrested many people".

Talking about Cheristerfield Thangkhiew's death, he said, "Police found credible & tangible evidence of involvement of a large no. of people including the individual who died a few days back (Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, ex-HLNC leader). We received credible information that another attempt was going to be made in next few days in Shillong. Police moved swiftly to make few arrests. It was never their intention to harm anyone but circumstances led to the unfortunate incident that took place".

In the last few weeks, IED bombs were planted in certain locations including in Shillong. During an incident that took place in Shillong, few people were injured. An inquiry began regarding people involved & police arrested many people: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma (15.08) pic.twitter.com/1UDyzaj0P3 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Prior to Sangma's statement, Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui resigned in protest of Thangkhiew's shooting. "I hereby express shock to the incident where (L) Chesterfield Thangkhiew was killed following the raid of police at his residence exceeding the lawful tenets of the law," Rymbui stated in his letter to the chief minister. He added, "I would like to request you to relieve the Home (Police) Department from me with immediate effect. This will facilitate free and fair inquiry taken by the government to bring out the truth of the incident. I propose judicial inquiry be conducted".

Former militant killed in encounter

Violence was reported from these areas as Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, a militant who had surrendered, was laid to rest at a cemetery in Shillong after being killed by police in an encounter at his home on August 13. Thangkhiew was suspected to be the mastermind of a spate of IED attacks since his surrender in 2018, police said. Thangkhiew allegedly attacked the police with a knife when his home was being raided, provoking a retaliatory shot in which he was killed, an official said.

The Meghalaya Human Right Commission has also taken suo moto cognizance of the encounter, noting, "The instant case appears to have resulted in gross human rights violation which according to Article 21 of the Constitution mandates for the protection of life and personal liberty for every person within the territory of India". The commission has directed the chief secretary to submit a detailed report on the incident within 15 days, failing which the commission has said it will conduct its own investigation into the matter.