Meghalaya: CRPF, West Garo Hills District Police Recovers 3.25 Kg Of Explosives

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a joint operation with the West Garo Hills Police has recovered 3.25 kg explosives and detonators from Meghalaya's West Garo Hills on Friday, September 9. The police force has made a recovery of two live improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 3.25 kg of Class-II explosives, and three electronic detonators from the Mengotchigre village under jurisdiction of Tikrikilla Police Station. Meanwhile, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) has disposed of both the live IEDs.

A case has also been registered in the connection under Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act 1908 under the Tikrikilla Police Station and an investigation is underway.

Explosives recovered from Meghalaya

A press release has been issued by the Superintendent of Police West Garo Hills, stating further details on the incident. It stated that a joint counter-insurgency operation was conducted by the West Garo Hills Police and 120 battalion CRPF after receiving input. The operation was carried out in the night intervening September 9-10 at the Mengotchigre village under the Tikrikilla Police Station. Explosives in huge amount were collected from the spot which was later disposed of by the BDDS.

Furthermore, the statement by the SP urged anyone with information about the illegal activity to immediately inform the local police station. They will be suitably rewarded as well as their identity will be kept a secret. He also clarified that the bombs were hidden by petty criminals and not by insurgents. Meghalaya has in the recent past experienced a crude bomb explosion in the capital city of Shillong, which was claimed by the insurgent group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma lauded the West Garo district police for the major recovery of IEDs and explosives and further stated that the state government has been carrying out extensive operations to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

Addressing the media, CM said, "This is a part of our operations to show that we maintain a follow-up and control and ensure that the people of the state are safe. Many operations and many such searches are being conducted based on the information collected from almost all districts."

With ANI inputs

