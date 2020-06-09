Meghalaya: Despite Centre's Nod, Places Of Worship To Remain Closed Till End Of June

Even as the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the reopening of religious places under the 'Unlock 1,' Meghalaya will continue to keep the doors of places of worship in the state shut till the end of June. The decision was taken by the state government on Tuesday after a meeting with religious leaders in the state. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stated that all the religious leaders collectively felt that religious places should remain closed especially with a number of people stranded in other states coming back to Meghalaya.

CM Sangma, while announcing the decisions, said, "We had a meeting with all the religious leaders. This is the second meeting we've had. The objective is to discuss the way forward of places of worship. After discussing with everybody and getting everybody's comments and discussions, the majority of the religious leaders felt that we should postpone the decision of reopening of places of worship on June 14. The state has always maintained that health will be a priority. Keeping in mind that religious places in the state shall remain closed until the end of the month."

Centre's SOP for religious places

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) issued SOP from re-opening of religious places of worship. While the Ministry has advised persons over 65 years, pregnant women, and children under 10 to stay at home, it has ordered religious places in containment zones were not allowed to open and must remain shut. States like Odisha, Maharashtra, Jammu Kashmir have not allowed re-opening of religious places till June 30, fearing a rise in the number of Coronavirus cases. Here is the full SOP issued.

Religious places to remain closed in Odisha

The Odisha government on Sunday extended the state's lockdown till June 30 based on the assessment of the situation. According to the new order issued by the state government, all religious places and malls will continue to remain closed for the public until the end of the month. Meanwhile, the order further stated that restaurants and hotels will be permitted for home delivery or takeaways of food including home delivery by aggregators such as Zomato, Swiggy, and so on.

