Meghalaya Elections 2023: EC Adjourns Polling In Sohiong Assembly Seat After Demise Of Candidate

The Election Commission has adjourned the February 27 poll in the Sohiong assembly constituency of Meghalaya after the demise of one of the candidates.

Press Trust Of India
Meghalaya

The Election Commission has adjourned the February 27 poll in Sohiong assembly constituency of Meghalaya after the demise of one of the candidates, an EC official said on Saturday.

H D R Lyngdoh, former state home minister and a candidate of the United Democratic Party for the constituency, had died of cardiac arrest on February 20.

“The poll scheduled to be held on February 27 from 7 am till 4 pm is hereby adjourned (in Sohiong assembly constituency) until the poll date is notified by the Election Commission of India,” the returning officer of the constituency said in an order.

Lyngdoh had first represented the constituency in East Khasi Hills from 1988-1998. He won again in 2003 and subsequent polls till 2018 when he lost to Samlin Malngiang of the Hills State People's Democratic Party.

