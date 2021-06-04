Meghalaya Extends Lockdown Till June 14 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases In Rural Areas

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Meghalaya government on Friday extended the ongoing lockdown across the state by another seven days from June 7 to June 14. The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma in Shillong on Friday.

Earlier, the government had announced a complete lockdown only in East Khasi Hills district till June 7 and imposed ‘containment measures’ in other places to stop the spread of Coronavirus. Considering the rise in infections, the government has decided to enforce lockdown in Meghalaya from 5 am on June 7 till 5 am on June 14. District Councils may open up economic activities on a need basis.

“DCs/SDOs are authorised to permit limited non-essential economic activities on a need basis in Urban and Rural Areas. In rural areas, the permission of such activities by DCs may be considered on the recommendation of the BDOs where the prevalence of active cases is Nil or very low,” said CM Sangma in an official statement.

Though the number of cases in zones like East Khasi Hills has come down significantly and there is a marginal decline in the positivity rate, it however remains in double digits which is a matter of concern, he added.

Coronavirus in Meghalaya

On Thursday, Meghalaya’s COVID-19 tally rose to 37,149 as 552 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine new fatalities pushed the death toll to 625, a senior health department official said. Of the nine deaths, four were reported from East Khasi Hills district, two each from West Jaintia and West Garo Hills and one from South West Garo Hills, health services director Aman War said. Meghalaya now has 6,352 active COVID-19 cases, he said.