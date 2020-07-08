Meghalaya: Fresh Norms For People Entering State; Two-layers Of COVID-19 Testing Mandatory

Issuing a fresh procedure for people entering the state, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday said that any person entering the state will have to go through two layers of COVID testing. Addressing media after a review meeting on coronavirus situation in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said,

"Every person entering in the state has to go two levels of testing--Rapid Diagnose Test and second is RTPCR test, once found negative then only he will be allowed for home quarantine."

He further asserted that the government will also ensure stringent legal action against any violators and will decide whether or not to punish the people, who attended the marriage ceremony at Greenwood Resort in Khanapara, Assam, after receiving the reports from the two district administrations. It may be mentioned that out of the 41 people from Meghalaya, who attended the marriage ceremony on June 27, two have tested positive.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday said that if the COVID-19 situation in the state worsens then the government may impose a total lockdown. With six more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the total number of active cases in the state increased to 50.

"If the situation worsens... I think we have no option (but to impose a total lockdown in the state)," Tynsong told journalists after a review meeting. He claimed that there is no community spread in the state.

(Image credits: PTI)