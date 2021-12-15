Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Tura, Dec 14 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said the state government has received Rs 700 crore from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for promotion and development of the tourism sector in the state.

Of the total amount, the state government has earmarked Rs 350 crore each for the Khasi and Garo Hills regions.

The announcement was made by the chief minister at a foundation stone laying ceremony for an eco-resort of the Tourism Department at Sakal A.duma village under the Nokrek Biosphere Reserve in West Garo Hills district.

Sangma said the facility will be one of the best tourist resorts in the northeastern region and Rs 23 crore will be spent on the project which will be completed within a year.

Pointing out that the promotion and development of sustainable tourism involve the support of the locals, the chief minister said that this project will be the property of the people of the region.

The chief minister further informed that the Water Reservoir Project to protect and preserve the rivers and streams and other water bodies will soon be implemented in the state. PTI COR JOP MM MM

