Meghalaya govt appoints retired IAS officer as interlocutor for peace talks with HNLC

Shillong, Mar 10 (PTI) The Meghalaya government on Thursday announced the appointment of retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Peter S Dkhar as the interlocutor for facilitating the peace talks with banned Khasi rebel outfit – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

"Yesterday, the Government of India has given the green signal for the state government to initiate the peace process. We have accordingly appointed Peter S Dkhar, a retired IAS officer, as government interlocutor for taking the matter forward," Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui told journalists here.

Dkhar, who was a former deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills, will be assisted by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Adviser, North East and retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer AK Mishra, he said.

"Having got the green signal, I hope this talk process will start between the HNLC and PS Dkhar. We will know anything after their first interaction (which will be held very soon)," Rymbui added.

The HNLC had sent the official communication expressing its readiness for unconditional peace talks on February 10. This was following the appeal made by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma while responding to the outfit's peace offer on February 8.

"I hope this process will start soon in the interest of the people of the state, in the interest of peace and tranquillity, in the interest of development of the state and the region as a whole," he said while informing that necessary action has been taken to communicate the decision with the HNLC.

Refusing to divulge further details, the Home minister said, "If we speculate much so many questions will arise. Having said that, we have full faith in his (Dkhar) experience in administration…I hope things will move forward." PTI JOP RG RG

