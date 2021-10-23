Meghalaya govt spent Rs 50,000 crore on state's devpt in last three-and-a-half years: CM

Shillong, Oct 23 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday claimed that his government has spent Rs 50,000 crore on the state's development in the last three-and-a-half years.

Sangma, along with his cabinet colleague Sniawbhalang Dhar, was campaigning in Umpling area of Shillong for his National People's Party candidate Pyniaid Sing Syiem for the by-election to Mawryngkneng assembly seat scheduled on October 30.

"We have spent over Rs 50,000 crore on the development of Meghalaya in the last three-and-a-half years. This is more than what any past government in our state had done," the chief minister said while addressing a rally here.

The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government has also constructed 1,800 km of roads in the last three-and-a-half years, while past governments had built a maximum of 700 km of roads during their tenure.

"We have been able to reduce malnutrition by 90 per cent since 2018. The state administration now spends Rs 1,500 crore on MGNREGA every year, while previous governments spent a maximum of Rs 600 crore in the past," he said.

Sangma said the candidature of Syiem, who is the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council chairman, is backed by the ruling alliance comprising the United Democratic Party, People's Democratic Front, Hill State People's Democratic Party and the BJP.

He claimed that previous Meghalaya governments had failed to resolve the boundary issue with Assam due to "political insensitivity".

"Our government has dared to take up the boundary issue as we realised that people have given us the verdict to find a solution to it. We have moved forward and there is light at the end of the tunnel. We will find some level of resolution," Sangma said.

The chief minister said that his government has constituted a committee to look into the Punjabi Lane issue.

"There are complicated issues but we will resolve them," he said.

Sangma said that his government has moved a resolution to demand for inclusion of Garo and Khasi languages in the eighth schedule.

By-election to Mawryngkneng, Mawphlang and Rajabala assembly seats will be held on October 30. It was necessitated by the demise of sitting MLAs. PTI JOP ACD ACD

