Meghalaya Govt To NHRC: 877 Newborns Died As Women Refused Hospital Delivery Fearing COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic alarmed pregnant women about the possible complications of the infection to their children. Recently, the Meghalaya government submitted a report to the NHRC that said about 877 newborn babies and 61 mothers have died as pregnant women refused to get hospitalized for institutional delivery during the pandemic fearing infection of the disease. The report came after the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had registered a case concerning the increased number of maternal and newborn deaths reported in Meghalaya during the pandemic.

The report said, “The causes of the newborn deaths had been looked into and it was found that the fatalities were due to the lack of medical attention and care because pregnant women refused to get themselves admitted to the health institutions due to fear and stigma of contracting COVID-19 and also the refusal to test for COVID-19".

It further mentioned that to avoid the spread of Coronavirus infections, mandatory segregation of COVID-19 patients and non-COVID patients were made and tests were carried out, especially in hospital wards during the time of deaths.

Meghalaya Govt's response to increased deaths of maternal & newborn deaths

The report added that ANMs and ASHAs regularly monitored the health of pregnant women even though they 'abstained' from visiting health facilities. The health workers made home visits and counselled the pregnant ladies to visit the hospital during delivery.

The state administration said that besides the pandemic, the high number of maternal and child deaths in Meghalaya was witnessed because of “the underlying and often unaddressed socio-economic and gender dimensions”.

The report mentioned that high-risk pregnant women were tracked and all of them were asked to get admitted to hospitals at least two weeks before their due dates.

The state government had launched a “rescue mission” considering the high number of deaths and further health teams were constituted to identify and register all pregnant women on a mobile application to prevent deaths and other complications. The “rescue mission” was launched alongside COVID-19 management and several other strategies were adopted. While the districts were asked to ensure 100 per cent ANC (Ante Natal Care) registration for early treatment and prevention of maternal mortality.

(With PTI inputs)

(Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage)