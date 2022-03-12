Meghalaya Guv Satya Pal Malik Claims 'Not Against Centre'; Warns Against 'irking Farmers'

Continuing his tirade against the Centre over the farmer issue, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday, warned the Modi govt against irking the farmers. He warned that farmers will take their rights - by talks, by fight or violence. The Centre has rolled back its 3 Farm Laws and is holding talks regarding other demands of the farmers.

Malik: 'Not against Centre, but don't irk farmers

"I am not against the government in Delhi, but farmers cannot be suppressed anymore. Farmers will take their rights. If they don't get it through talks, they will take them by fighting. If not by protest, they will take them with violence," warned Malik at a Rajasthan event.

In January, Malik created a stir by claiming that PM Modi had arrogantly dismissed the news of 500 farmers' deaths in protests when he raised the issue. In a video, which has gone viral, Malik is heard saying that PM Modi had questioned 'did they die for me?'. Addressing reporters in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, Malik is further heard saying that Home Minister Amit Shah termed the PM 'mad'.

"When I met PM Modi on the farmers' issue, I fought with him within 5 minutes. He was very arrogant. When I said that 500 farmers have died, he asked 'Did they die for me?'. I said that yes, you are king because of them. He told me to meet Amit Shah," said Malik.

He added, "When I met Amit Shah, people have made him (Modi) mad. You don't worry, Satyapal. Keep meeting us. Someday he will come to his senses".

Malik & BJP

Malik had been urging the government to guarantee MSP to protesting farmers via legislation and resolve the issue. He questioned the government's hesitancy in doing so adding that the farmers will compromise for no less. Last year, he had backed the farmers' protests urging the Centre to start talks with them.

Malik was dogged with controversies since 2018 when he dissolved the Jammu-Kashmir assembly citing extensive horse-trading, the impossibility of forming a stable government after BJP pulled out of the Mehbooba Mufti government. Later, he oversaw the bifurcation of J&K and the revocation of Article 370. But he was later transferred to Goa as the Governor, while Girish Chandra Murmu took his place. In Goa too, Malik ran into trouble after criticising the Pramod Sawant govt and was transferred to Meghalaya as Governor on 18 August, 2020.