Meghalaya logs 211 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Shillong, Feb 4 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 92,021 on Friday as 211 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 1,538, a health official said.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, recorded the highest number of new cases at 88, followed by 54 in West Garo Hills and 17 in Ri-Bhoi, Health Services Director Dr Aman War said.

The state now has 1,839 active cases, while 88,644 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 375 in the last 24 hours.

The administration has tested over 13.39 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 22.99 lakh people so far, of whom 9.35 lakh have received two doses of the vaccine, he added. PTI JOP SBN ACD ACD

